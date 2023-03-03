- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real’s best friend Salma Mumin has been cautioned on the internet to be very careful about how she goes about flaunting her riches on social media.

In a video which since gone viral on social media, Salma appeared jubilant in the video which netizens interpreted as her rejoicing over Hajia’s downfall.

As suggested by these critics, if they were to be Salma Mumin, they would have taken a break from social media for their own safety because what has happened to Hajia can equally happen to the actress.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real shades her critics with Maya Angelou’s ‘Still I Rise” poem

As we all know, the pressure to live a flashy life is what pushes celebrities to engage in vices hence Salma should be careful.

The comments under the video predict doom for the actress as a majority of them hint that Salma Mumin will also find herself wanting very soon if she refuses to take a lesson from what has happened to Hajia4Real.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real’s daughter reportedly taken from her by US authorities

One commenter identified on Instagram as @Shelves_Stands and Storgae for instance wrote;

“These guys wont learn a lesson….see Hadjia4real now. This their fake life …..hmmmm”

In case you don’t know what is currently going on, Hajia4Real is reportedly preparing to be extradited from the UK for her alleged involvement in fraud 8 years ago.

In the US, a person found guilty of internet fraud can be fined up to $1,000,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to 30 years with all the properties in his or her name also seized.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Real finally breaks silence on reports of going to jail in the US

If the scheme also involved a bank, the potential fine increases to up to $100,000.

READ ALSO: Delay reacts to Hajia4Real’s reported 10-year jail sentence