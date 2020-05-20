Ghpage earlier shared a story on the former head pastor of King Jesus Ministry International Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku aka Apraku My Daughter’s current condition.

In a viral video of the aforementioned character, he was seen being open to mockery by an unknown lady who videotaped him after he got drunk walking aimlessly in the streets.

Gospel musician and preacher, Dr Sonnie Badu after sighting the reports and the somewhat sad video took to his Instagram page to ask his followers to help him find the former preacher.

Captioning his post he wrote; “David saw Saul and said I will not touch God’s anointed. Where do we find this man? I don’t know him, but we will help him … @nana_amoakoadjei son @pritieyra daughter please find him … He is still Gods servant… hold on sir, help is on the way ….

Sonnie Badu continued that even though he does not know Apraku My Daughter personally, he believes someone who was previously a man of God should not end up this way.

God bless you Sonnie Badu for the move.