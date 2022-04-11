- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu says any man of God who counsels people to stay in an abusive marriage has a mental health problem.

He made this statement while paying a heartfelt tribute to his Nigerian counterpart Osinachi Nwachukwu who allegedly died at a hospital in Abuja after being abused by her husband.

She had been on admission under life support for the past two months after her husband allegedly kicked her in the chest while beating her.

In a post on Instagram, Sonnie Badu urged people to leave their marriages if their partners are violent and abusive towards them and seek help from the right quarters.

“I heard it was domestic violence. Listen and listen well: if you carry destiny as a man or a woman and you get abused domestically by the man or verbally and even sometimes violently by the woman, please walk out and let him or her seek help. May her soul rest in peace,” Sonnie captioned a picture of the late minister of God he shared on Instagram.

In an interview with Vanguard Nigeria, the elder sister of the late singer said the singer died as a result of a cluster of blood in her chest after she was kicked in the area by her husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu.

“The husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu hit her with his leg on the chest…she fell down and he took her to the hospital but he did not even tell us. It was her friend who lives in Ebonyi state that called her twin sister.”

Meanwhile, Police in Abuja has confirmed that Osinachi’s husband Peter Nwachukwu has been arrested.

The arrest was made after a family member lodged a complaint.