I spent a lot of money on your fake ass, accommodation, and pregnancy miscarriages- Henry goes hard on Serwaa Amihere

Henry, the alleged ex-boyfriend of Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has launched a scathing attack on her.

This comes after Serwaa Amihere, through her friend Bempah claimed Henry had been blackmailing her since 2019.

According to the media personality, she used to pay every money Henry requested, however, along the way she felt it was unnecessary to pay any money again.

Serwaa went on to add that Henry decided to leak the video and pictures because she refused to satisfy his hunger.

Responding to these claims, Henry has lost his cool as he has fired some shots at the media personality.

Henry in a post available at the news desk of Ghpage.com has said that he never blackmailed Serwaa Amihere, saying that he does not need her money for anything.

According to him, he was the one who rather spent a lot of money on the media personality when they were together.

Just to mention a few, Henry said he accommodated Serwaa Amihere for 5 months, spending 2500 cedis on her daily.

He went on to say that he contributed to Serwaa’s butt enlargement, and also catered for her pregnancy miscarriages.