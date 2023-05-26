Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A lady has surfaced on social media claiming to have the spirit of late RuffTown records signee Ebony Reigns in her body.

The unidentified lady who has already turned the graveside of Ebony at the Osu cemetery into her home claimed when a man approached her there.

According to the lady, she is Ebony because the spirit of the late sensation is in her and she has been trying for some time now for people to accept her as such but no one takes her seriously.

She went ahead to state that she came back because Ghanaians love her but since she returned and got a body to live in, she reliased that the love people shown to her is not real.

The unidentified lady also claimed her biological father(Nana Opoku Kwarteng) has even turned her away.

Watch the video below:

Ebony Reigns born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng has been dead for years now but some people are trying to live off her name.

After her death, we’ve had issues of people claiming to be her lookalike and now this lady who also claims to be possessed by the spirit of Ebony.

