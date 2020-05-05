LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment I have never spoken with Funny Faces' wife - Lil Win
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

I have never spoken with Funny Faces’ wife – Lil Win

By Qwame Benedict
0
Funny-Face-and-Wife-and-Lil-Win
I have never spoken with Funny Face's wife - Lil Win
- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has finally found his voice and reacted to the allegations leveled against him by comic actor Funny Face.

Funny Face gas for some time now been throwing tantrums on social media at Lil Win, Kalybos, and Bismark the Joke for plotting to bring him down.

According to Funny Face, Kumawood actor Lil Win has been influencing his wife and this eventually made her pack her things out of his house with his twins.

Also Read: Bismark the Joke speaks for the first time over his feud with Funny Face

Well, Lil Win has finally come out to respond to the allegation from Funny Face stating that he has never for once called Funny Face’s wife talk more of having a conversation to influence her to run away with their twins.

Lil Win speaking in an interview revealed that even if he called to tell his colleague wife to pack out of the house, isn’t she(wife) also wise enough to decide for herself or make a decision on her own.

He continued that Funny Face instead of point blame at people for his marital problem should rather pray so God gives him a better wife.

Also Read: Kalybos speaks for the first time over his brawl with Funny Face

Watch the video below:

The comic actor also asked Funny Face to stop using his twins to make noise on social media because they all have children they can make noise about.

Also Read: Funny Face has a mental problem, he needs help – Kofi Asamoah says

He also called on Adebayor to call his friend to order and advise him on women and how to handle matters relating to them

Previous articleBernard Nyarko wasn’t in good terms with Nana Ama McBrown
Next articleEvil reign in the movie industry – Oboy Siki confirms Bernard Nyarko’s allegation

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Evil reign in the movie industry – Oboy Siki confirms Bernard Nyarko’s allegation

Qwame Benedict -
Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys in the wake of the sudden demise of Bernard Nyarko Aka Bishop, has confirmed...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko wasn’t in good terms with Nana Ama McBrown

Qwame Benedict -
Movie lovers are still mourning the loss of Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko popularly known as Bishop who passed on last Saturday 2nd...
Read more
Entertainment

Bukom Banku begs popular footballer for money

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku requested money from Nigerian and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo. It...
Read more
Entertainment

First photo of Mercy Johnson after delivery of her fourth child drops

Qwame Benedict -
Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has finally given birth to her fourth child a baby girl in the United States of America.
Read more
Entertainment

Ignatius of Date Rush reacts to claims that he is engaged to be married

Mr. Tabernacle -
The man of the moment Ignatius of Date Rush Fame has since been the talk of the town after he snubbed ten...
Read more
Entertainment

Be a man of your own – Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gideon Kankam Nyarko the eldest son of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has finally broken the silence on the death of his...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
79 %
1kmh
40 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

RASHAD -
One of the most popular viral news on social media currently is how one guy humiliated 10 ladies at yesterday's episode of...
Read more
Entertainment

Be a man of your own – Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gideon Kankam Nyarko the eldest son of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has finally broken the silence on the death of his...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars who recorded a video crying over Bernard Nyarko’s death are fake -Sean Paul

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Kumawood actor and musician Sean Paul has opined that all his colleague actors who recorded themselves crying over the death of...
Read more
Entertainment

Snr brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko gives an account on his brother’s death

Mr. Tabernacle -
The Ghana Movie Industry was hit with the news of the sudden demise of actor and man of God, Bishop Bernard Nyarko.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News