Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has finally found his voice and reacted to the allegations leveled against him by comic actor Funny Face.

Funny Face gas for some time now been throwing tantrums on social media at Lil Win, Kalybos, and Bismark the Joke for plotting to bring him down.

According to Funny Face, Kumawood actor Lil Win has been influencing his wife and this eventually made her pack her things out of his house with his twins.

Well, Lil Win has finally come out to respond to the allegation from Funny Face stating that he has never for once called Funny Face’s wife talk more of having a conversation to influence her to run away with their twins.

Lil Win speaking in an interview revealed that even if he called to tell his colleague wife to pack out of the house, isn’t she(wife) also wise enough to decide for herself or make a decision on her own.

He continued that Funny Face instead of point blame at people for his marital problem should rather pray so God gives him a better wife.

The comic actor also asked Funny Face to stop using his twins to make noise on social media because they all have children they can make noise about.

He also called on Adebayor to call his friend to order and advise him on women and how to handle matters relating to them