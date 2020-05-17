- Advertisement -

Popular TV presenter Stacy Amoateng has been appointed the general manager of Angel TV, Ghpage sources confirm.

Anastasia Manuela Amoateng takes over the management of Angel TV just a few weeks after her friend, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah aka Akua GMB was sacked as the manager.

SEE HERE: Dr. Kwaku Oteng slaps, sacks Akua GMB for cheating on him-Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

Stacy Amoateng

Akua GMB is the 4th wife of the CEO of Angel Media company, Dr. Kwaku Oteng and she was the person in charge of the management of Angel TV.

Recently, the news went viral that Dr. Kwaku Oteng has sacked Akua GMB over infidelity issues. The story was leaked by controversial Ghanaian personality, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Ghpage has also received credible information that it was AJ Poundz, the former best friend of Akua GMB who leaked information to her husband leading to marital problems.

Sally Akua Amoakowaa aka Akua GMB

SEE HERE: AJ Poundz allegedly took ¢10,000 from Dr. Kwaku Oteng to leak information about Akua GMB and her boyfriends which caused the divorce (Video, Photos)

For her service, Ghpage has gathered AJ Poundz allegedly took GH¢10,000 from the billionaire businessman.

LISTEN TO WHOLE TREACHERY FROM AJ POUNDZ AND THE ENTIRE REVELATION BELOW

Well, credible sources have confirmed that Stacy Amoateng has already been introduced as the general manager of the Madina based tv station and she has already assumed work.

SEE ALSO: Akua GMB deepens divorce rumors as she storms Xandy Kamel’s wedding without her wedding ring (Photos)

As to why Angel TV has not been made public her appointment, Ghpage can not tell. We can only speculate that it could be because of the good relationship that existed between Akua GMB and Stacy Amoateng that is pricking conscience.