Stonebwoy-opens-free-training-seminar-for-Bhim-nation-fans-at-Ashaiman

Award-winning dancehall artist and Bhim Nation CEO, Livingston Etse Satekla famously known as Stonebwoy, as part of his corporate social responsibility, has organized a free workshop for many of his fans at Ashaiman.

In a video sighted on social media, the Bhim Nation team together with vocational and workshop training officers had commenced the seminar earlier today.

Stonebwoy disclosed in an interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown two weeks ago how the project is aimed at supporting young men and women to develop a skill to help them survive during this difficult Covid-19 era.

Stonebwoy was seen arriving with his team to monitor how the training is going. His supportive wife, Dr. Louisa also arrived at the training center to support the crew as well.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has become the first Ghanaian artiste to reach close to 20 million streams on Audiomack.

The Bhim Nation President was glad to have started such an initiative as he believed it will curb the difficulty and financial crisis many people are going through due to COVID-19.

His current album “Angloga Junction” is still earning a lot of popularity across the globe.