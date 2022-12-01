- Advertisement -

Luis Suarez says he has no regrets for the deliberate handball that denied Ghana a place in the 2010 World Cup semifinals ahead of a reunion at Qatar 2022.

The 35-year-old forward was shown a straight red card for keeping out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header with his hands in the final minute of extra time in the 2010 quarter-final.

Ghana were awarded a penalty to try to win the game, which was tied at 1-1, but Asamoah Gyan crashed his spot kick off the bar and Uruguay went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

The incident was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history and denied Ghana the chance of becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals in the competition.

Twelve years later, Uruguay and Ghana meet in the group stages on Friday and the winner will knock the other out of the tournament.

At a pre-match press conference in Doha on Thursday, a journalist told the striker that sections of the Ghanaian public regard him as “the devil himself” and they look forward to his retirement.

But in response, he said he is not to blame for Ghana failing to win the 2010 game.

“I don’t apologise about that, I did the handball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty, not me. I could apologise if I injured a player with a tackle and got a red card, but in this situation I take a red card and the referee says penalty.

“It’s not my fault, I didn’t miss the penalty. The player who missed the penalty said he would do the same [as I did] in that situation. It’s not my responsibility in this situation.”

The 2022 World Cup could be Suarez’s last global competition.

If Uruguay fail to win on Friday, it is expected that Suarez will retire from international football, but he said that his nation can still get a result by drawing on Uruguay’s qualities as a small nation.

