‘Takoradi woman is an NDC member’ – Stephen Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga, a former member of the opposition NDC has reacted to the story of the Takoradi Woman’s fake pregnancy and kidnapping saga.

In a post by Stephen, he asserted that the woman at the heart of the discussion, Josephine Mensah is an NDC member.

Mr Atubiga associated his claim to NDC’s petition at the Supreme Court without pink sheets, and the ‘made up’ election figures.

He added that it will come as no surprise if the fake pregnant woman blames Electoral Commission for taking her pregnancy just like her NDC party did in 2020.

Read his post below;

Please ask uncle Allotey for confirmation.

Challenge, Ghana sweet ooóooo.

Love you all.

In the past few days, news of Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons has had many Ghanaians talking.

When the news of her sudden disappearance broke out, the whole of Ghana especially those from her area of residence was left in fear and anxiety.

Some residents of Columbia, a suburb of Takoradi, hit the streets in an angry protest to demand justice for Josephine Panyin Mensah.

Scores of men and women, some wielding placards with red arm and headbands showcasing their fury, took to the streets to challenge the police findings.

They invoked curses on the police and the Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko for suggesting that she was never pregnant.

Little did we know that Mrs Simons was pulling a fast one on us. Her kidnapping and pregnancy are all hoaxes.

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman from Takoradi who was kidnapped and found by the Police finally confessed that she was not pregnant.

The woman amid uncontrollable tears confessed and also has asked forgiveness from her husband Michael Simons.

She conceded to a team of medical and investigation officers attending to her at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

The woman, now a suspect has officially been arrested and detained by Police at the Takoradi Central police cells.