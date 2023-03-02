A tall list of all the expensive properties owned by Hajia4Real that are reportedly set to be seized by US authorities

- Advertisement -

In the US, a person found guilty of internet fraud can be fined up to $1,000,000 and/or a prison sentence of up to 30 years with all the properties in his or her name also seized.

If the scheme also involved a bank, the potential fine increases to up to $100,000.

For the past two days now, the trending reports on social media suggest that Hajia4Real is set to be extradited to the US and thrown behind bars for her involvement in internet fraud.

Assuming the reports that Hajia4Real has been convicted of fraud and will have all her properties seized as the law demands, then these are some of the assets which will be stripped from the socialite.

A blue G-Wagon Brabus, a Range Rover Evoque, a Rolls Royce, a Porsche and a mega-mansion at East Legon.

The aforementioned are the publicly known properties of the singer but obviously, there’s more the outside world has no idea of.

Hajia4Real reportedly set to be extradited from the UK to the US

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real is still unable to leave the UK following her arrest in October 2022 due to charges of fraud against her.

But, from time to time, she tries to keep her fans in the know about her upkeep through her social media platforms, particularly Instagram where she’s usually active.

She’s currently being held on an undisclosed bond after pleading not guilty to a charge of $8 million in fraud.

In addition, an electronic bracelet has been fitted on her ankle to help authorities track and monitor her exact whereabouts. READ MORE HERE…

