Primaries: Tano North Npp members curse their MP Freda Prempeh, others with Apape & Antoa

Duabo Politics: Tano North NPP members curse their MP Freda Prempeh, Constituency, Regional, and the National Executive members for scheming to favor Freda Prempeh in the upcoming NPP primaries elections

Some members of the New Patriotic Party in the Tano North Constituency have rained curses on their Member of Parliament, Freda Akosua Prempeh, the constituency, Ahafo-Regional, and National executives for unfairly giving Freda Prempeh the upper hand in their upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

The youth stormed the base of the river deity, Apape invoked curses on people scheming to allow Freda Prempeh to go unopposed in the upcoming election. They also called upon Antoah deity.

Freda Prempeh, MP for Tano North

Breaking crates of eggs and pouring schnapps in the river, the leader of the team explained that 3 people were up for the upcoming elections; Madam Freda Prempeh, Madam Emelia Konadu, and Mr. Theophilus Atta Kojo Bonsu.

They claimed the contestants passed the interview and were even balloted for their position on the ballot paper.

To their shock, Freda Prempeh has now been announced as the sole person to represent the party. Meaning she is going unopposed.

This has come as a surprise to them considering the fact their contestants have already passed their interviews.

They believe the regional chairman, Mr. Owusu Sekyere, Nana B, one man called Asobayere, and others may have taken a bribe from the sitting MP to disqualify the others.

They called for deaths on any person who has taken money or anything from Freda Prempeh to make sure she goes unopposed.

Watch the video below

Freda Prempeh has been a member of parliament for Tano North since winning the election in December 2012. This will be her 3rd term in parliament if voted for.