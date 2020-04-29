- Advertisement -

Popular tele-evangelist TB Joshua after giving a false prophecy as to when Coronavirus aka COVID-19 would come to an end has now gone to the mountains to pray for a new direction.

It would be remembered that earlier this year, the leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations announced that the global pandemic would end by 27, March 2020.

As the world and followers of the pastor waited patiently, the date announced by the preacher came, and to date the virus is still killing people around the world.

New photos sighted on social media shows that the man of God is not backing down anytime soon as he has started serious fasting and prayers on a mountain.

According to the caption on the photos, TB Joshua has refused to eat until he wins the enemy(Coronavirus).

See the photos below:

