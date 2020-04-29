Home Entertainment TB Joshua goes to the mountain to pray for direction on COVID-19
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

TB Joshua goes to the mountain to pray for direction on COVID-19

By Qwame Benedict
0
T.B-Joshua
TB Joshua goes to the mountain to pray for direction on COVID-19
Popular tele-evangelist TB Joshua after giving a false prophecy as to when Coronavirus aka COVID-19 would come to an end has now gone to the mountains to pray for a new direction.

It would be remembered that earlier this year, the leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations announced that the global pandemic would end by 27, March 2020.

TB Joshua

Also Read: God has spoken to me, Coronavirus will end by March 27, 2020 – T.B Joshua

As the world and followers of the pastor waited patiently, the date announced by the preacher came, and to date the virus is still killing people around the world.

New photos sighted on social media shows that the man of God is not backing down anytime soon as he has started serious fasting and prayers on a mountain.

According to the caption on the photos, TB Joshua has refused to eat until he wins the enemy(Coronavirus).

Also Read: Prophet T.B Joshua speaks for the first time after failed coronavirus prophecy

See the photos below:

Also Read: Holy Spirit ‘misled’ me to announce March 27 as the end of Coronavirus – T.B Joshua

Previous articleFunny Face sheds tears as he rain curses on Lilwin, Sandra Ababio & Kalybos
Next articleAdebayor to take Funny Face to Togo to relax for some time

