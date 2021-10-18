- Advertisement -

Dozens of mixed reactions have greeted unconfirmed reports that Ghanaian dancehall Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been shot by unknown gunmen.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at East Legon a suburb of Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Monday, October 18, 2021, evening – almost three weeks after renowned preacher, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, well known as Jesus Ahuofe, prophecied on live radio that the musician will be shot dead on this day,

The Ghana Police Service in a statement has said it has launched investigations into the reports that has triggered fear and panic among Ghanaians.

The Police however stated that after contacting close friends and family of the musician, all of them claim not to know his whereabouts.

So far, there have not been any video or photo evidence of the alleged shooting incident, which has raised doubts about the authenticity of the reports.

While some have expressed shock and taken to social media to write goodwill messages over the purported incident, others deem it a publicity stunt by Shatta Wale and his crew to drive some level of attention to his yet-to-be-released GOG album.

Many who are appalled by the unconfirmed news are already calling for Shatta Wale and his Personal aide, Nana Dope, who broke the news, to be arrested for fabricating and circulating false news to cause fear and panic among the public.

