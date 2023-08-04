Netizens blast & fire Mcbrown for ignoring sick Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi at a funeral

- Advertisement -

In the world of show business, celebrities often find themselves under scrutiny for their actions and behaviour – And Nana Ama McBrown, the renowned Ghanaian actress, is no exception.

The latest controversy surrounding her centres on an alleged display of insensitivity towards ailing veteran Kumawood actor, Kwaku Twumasi, during a public gathering.

The incident occurred at a funeral where Nana Ama McBrown was mobbed by a crowd, including stroke-stricken Twumasi.

Video footage that has surfaced online captures the moment when Twumasi seemingly attempted to approach McBrown amidst the sea of people.

However, McBrown appeared disinterested and deliberately ignored the veteran actor.

In the footage, McBrown was seen engrossed in her phone, seemingly fidgeting and avoiding direct eye contact with Twumasi.

Despite being surrounded by fans and well-wishers, it seemed impossible for McBrown to overlook the presence of the ailing actor, who appeared eager to meet her.

The video has quickly gone viral on social media and sparked a wave of condemnation and backlash against the actress.

Netizens have expressed their disappointment and accused McBrown of arrogance and insensitivity.

Many feel that as a public figure, McBrown had a responsibility to be more considerate, especially towards a fellow colleague who is facing health challenges.

Fans and critics alike have called for McBrown to issue an apology for her ‘bad’ behavior, emphasizing the importance of empathy and compassion.

Others have also expressed their disappointment, noting that they had looked up to McBrown as a role model but now feel let down by her actions.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments from disappointed netizens…

Mz – Kyintal – I always say this Lady has attitude. Even in her Kumawood movies you will she sees her self papa. She only mellows when she meets with the Eloquent English people. I am not saying this based on this video. Most of us love her and are blinded by that. We don’t want anything to touch her. Until Odii Tona gave her her first stray bullet every one was afraid to call her out just as they do the others. I know I will get attacks but I am seeing beyond the deception and veil of love I have for her. My Opinion though

@Nanayaakwaboah – Like this man was really trying for Nana Ama to see him oo awww am sad yar3 3y3 ooo … Mr. Twumasi u will be fine wate awwwww look at him now

@MidwifeEngineer – I’m sad, Agya Twumasi paa nie..

He was once a vibrant actor

Yare? y?ya

@Westridge – In this life, pray not a fall sick or die and leave your children behind!

@Nanakwafoa – Yare3 ye ya

Peacewandodo – Way3 no bone bi cos she can’t even look at his face ?? Eno fakye wai

