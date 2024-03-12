type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsThis is tragic! Trending photos of John Kumah's kids make Ghanaians cry
News

This is tragic! Trending photos of John Kumah’s kids make Ghanaians cry

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
This is tragic! Trending photos of John Kumah's kids make Ghanaians cry
- Advertisement -

Until his shocking demise, John Kumah was married to Apostle Lilian Kumah and they shared 6 biological kids during their 18-year-old marriage period.

Aside from their 6 children, the benevolent couple also took care of other foster children.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown almost dies as jealous colleague poisons her on set – Video

While Ghanaians are still in the state of mourning the NPP firebrand, a set of pictures of himself, his wife and kids have surfaced on social media.

In the trending photos, the late John Kumah and his wife rocked matching African outfits while their kids wore casual outfits.

Two boys and girls were captured tightly holding onto each other as they posed for the beautiful family portrait.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: “It’s good that John Kumah is dead” – Twene Jonas rejoices over late MP’s death (Video)

READ ALSO: Here’s what secretly killled John Kumah as his wife drops shocking revelations

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81.5 ° F
81.5 °
81.5 °
84 %
2.5mph
65 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more