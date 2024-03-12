This is tragic! Trending photos of John Kumah’s kids make Ghanaians cry

- Advertisement -

Until his shocking demise, John Kumah was married to Apostle Lilian Kumah and they shared 6 biological kids during their 18-year-old marriage period.

Aside from their 6 children, the benevolent couple also took care of other foster children.

While Ghanaians are still in the state of mourning the NPP firebrand, a set of pictures of himself, his wife and kids have surfaced on social media.

In the trending photos, the late John Kumah and his wife rocked matching African outfits while their kids wore casual outfits.

Two boys and girls were captured tightly holding onto each other as they posed for the beautiful family portrait.

