“This looks awkward”; Reactions as bride marries with absent groom’s picture

- Advertisement -

Mixed reactions have trailed a video from an absentia wedding involving a Nigerian bride.



An X user, identified as @Folasheycrown22, shared the video on the platform with the question: “Ladies can you agree on an Absentia wedding with your partner?”



As the caption read, the groom was unexplainably absent and this led to the bride using his picture in the clip.

READ ALSO: Netizens troll beautiful lady for marrying a not-so-handsome-looking man because of his money (Photos)



She kissed the picture like he was present and knelt before it.



But quite to some ladies, such a wedding disgusts them.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



They went ahead to argue that they couldn’t do an absentia wedding.

Check out some of the reactions that have trailed the circulating video…

READ ALSO: Angry groom insults and threatens to slap his bride during their wedding ceremony (Video)

Must they do a wedding ceremony??? He could have simply sent his people to pay the bride price and also be present via zoom…



This looks really awkward — mimmie marie (@marie_mimmie) November 2, 2023

Depends on the circumstances, no big deal — Princess Adeola the tech sis (@dearolaa) November 2, 2023

When I'm not mad — EverythingComics? (@comicsWorld8) November 2, 2023

I can't even be absent from my weddinh — Snr? (@iamvinicius_snr) November 2, 2023

READ ALSO: Youngman exposes a married woman who wants to sleep with him; Leaks their chats online