"This looks awkward"; Reactions as bride marries with absent groom's picture
News

"This looks awkward"; Reactions as bride marries with absent groom's picture

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
This looks awkward; Reactions as bride marries with absent groom's picture
Mixed reactions have trailed a video from an absentia wedding involving a Nigerian bride.


An X user, identified as @Folasheycrown22, shared the video on the platform with the question: “Ladies can you agree on an Absentia wedding with your partner?”


As the caption read, the groom was unexplainably absent and this led to the bride using his picture in the clip.

She kissed the picture like he was present and knelt before it.


But quite to some ladies, such a wedding disgusts them.

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


They went ahead to argue that they couldn’t do an absentia wedding.

Check out some of the reactions that have trailed the circulating video…

Source:GHpage

