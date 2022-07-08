type here...
Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend after he refused to marry her

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has come under intense rape allegations by his Moroccan lover Sarah Bella after turning down her request to make her a wife.

A few days ago, the Arsenal midfielder was linked to a rape case involving an unnamed premier league player at the North London club in his 20s.

It is reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. Partey spent this period in Ghana, which means he’s not the alleged sex offender as speculated.

But fresh reports emerging suggest that Thomas Partey is now being accused of rape by his girlfriend because he rejected her demand to marry her during their trip to Spain.

It is unclear when the couple took the trip to Spain, but an insider says Partey has been left in shock that the woman who compelled him to convert to Islam could peddle lies about him, especially after he spent close to 700,000 British pounds on their trip.

The source said that Thomas Partey has spoken to his family to explain that the accusations against him are false and that his partner Sarah Bella is the one behind it.

Check out screenshots of the allegations below

The source addtionally said of the rape case in London that: “Thomas Partey will be absolved of all accusations since the Crown Prosecution Service withdrew the [email protected] charges against the football player citing insufficient evidence, but it’s not all done yet because another woman who also falsely accused him is aggravating the situation.”

    Source:GHPage

