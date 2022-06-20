type here...
Tornado fires Diamond Appiah after snitching on Afia Schwar
Entertainment

Tornado fires Diamond Appiah after snitching on Afia Schwar [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
As expected, Nana Tornado has swiftly reacted to the explosive audio of Diamond Appiah telling on her best friend Afia Schwarzenegger.

In the tape that surfaced on Monday, Diamond Appiah could be heard addressing Afia Schwar’s issues with Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

Diamond labelled Afia Schwar as a joke for invoking curses on Maurice Ampaw and suggested the comedienne indeed slept with a dog as alleged by the lawyer.

READ MORE: ‘Afia Schwar slept with a Dog’ – Diamond Appiah snitches on best friend

In his reaction to the leaked audio, Tornado took swipe at Diamond Appiah for snitching on Afia Schwar despite the relationship between them.

Before this day, Tornado had remained silent after Afia’s rants and her recently took a trip to three shrines to summon Chairman Wontumi and Maurice Ampaw after going hard on them.

He used this opportunity to lambast Afia over her actions and revealed some of the dirty secrets she has kept away from the public as he mocked her for being betrayed by her bosom friend.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Diamond is yet to respond to the supposed tape of her speaking grievously about her friend.

In anticipation of that, Afia Schwar who is currently out of the country has not responded to the audio.

    Source:GHPage

