Tracey Boakye drops exclusive details about her daughter’s real father – Video

Tracey Boakye has finally opened up on her alleged romantic relationship with Dr. Kwaku Oteng who is the CEO of Angel Group of companies.

The actress and movie producer has rubbished the reports that Dr. Kwaku Oteng is the biological father of her daughter – Nana Akua Nhyira.

The mother of two, whose first son’s father is known but the same cannot be said for the second one has slammed critics by giving us a hint about Nana Akua’s father.

In a video that was purposely made to address her baby daddy issues and her relationship with Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Tracey Boakye disclosed that Akua’s father is well to do man who is not a social media type.

She pressed on that, he has even been going to the Accra Mall with Nana Akua Nhyira when he’s home.

According to Tracey Boakye, Akua’s daddy is the one who has been sponsoring the many family vacations therefore rumors that Dr. Kwaku Oteng is her bankroller should be trashed

The controversial socialite additionally stated that many people have in one way or the other met Akua and her father before but they are not aware that he’s the one.

Check out the video below to know more…