type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTragic! Beautiful African lady driving from London to Lagos involved in a...
News

Tragic! Beautiful African lady driving from London to Lagos involved in a gory accident (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Tragic! Beautiful African lady driving from London to Lagos involved in a gory accident (Video)
- Advertisement -

Beautiful Nigerian lady named Pelumi Nubi who’s driving from London to Lagos has been involved in a gory accident.


As confirmed, Pelumi had the accident in Liberia just 24 hours after arriving in the West African country.

On 31st January 2024, Pelumi embarked on her solo trip from London to Lagos.

READ ALSO: Popular slayqueen eats the poopoo of Dubai millionaires for $50,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle online (Video)

Tragic! Beautiful African lady driving from London to Lagos involved in a gory accident (Video)


She has since been documenting her historic journey on her social media pages.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Before the adventurous adventure, she named her car “Oluwa Lumi’ meaning the lord lights my path.

Meanwhile, she was denied entry into Sierra Leon last week – And due to this, she had to push her arrival date to Nigeria from 23rd March to 7th April.

Pelumi has travelled to over 80 countries so far.

Announcing the sad incident to her fans and followers, Pelumi shared a video of her wretched and how she was carried in an ambulance to the hospital in a video with the caption; “Say a prayer for me”

READ ALSO: Funny Face arrested for drunk driving and crashing into 5 people

READ ALSO: Medikal reportedly impregnates popular slayqueen threatening to make their affair public and disgrace him

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
64 %
3.5mph
83 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more