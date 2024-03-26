Tragic! Beautiful African lady driving from London to Lagos involved in a gory accident (Video)

- Advertisement -

Beautiful Nigerian lady named Pelumi Nubi who’s driving from London to Lagos has been involved in a gory accident.



As confirmed, Pelumi had the accident in Liberia just 24 hours after arriving in the West African country.

On 31st January 2024, Pelumi embarked on her solo trip from London to Lagos.

She has since been documenting her historic journey on her social media pages.

Before the adventurous adventure, she named her car “Oluwa Lumi’ meaning the lord lights my path.

Meanwhile, she was denied entry into Sierra Leon last week – And due to this, she had to push her arrival date to Nigeria from 23rd March to 7th April.

Pelumi has travelled to over 80 countries so far.

Announcing the sad incident to her fans and followers, Pelumi shared a video of her wretched and how she was carried in an ambulance to the hospital in a video with the caption; “Say a prayer for me”

