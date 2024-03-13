Tragic! Popular TikToker, Mole, shot to death at galamsey site while trying to escape arrest (Video)

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian male TikToker simply known on the video-sharing platform as Mole has tragically lost his life after being gunned down by some officers of the Ghana Forestry Commission.

According to reports, Mole was shot in the eye while trying to escape arrest.

Apparently, Mole and a set of friends secretly entered a forest reserve under the watch of the Ghana Forestry Commission to engage in illegal mining.

Unfortunately for Mole, unlike his friends who were able to escape, he met his tragic end.

Friends of Mole on TikTok are currently demanding justice for their beloved.

Watch the video below to know more…

