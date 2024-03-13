type here...
News
News

You’re senseless and lack home training, foolish – More fire from Captain Smart on John Kumah’s wife (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
You're not wise and lack home training - More fire from Captain Smart on John Kumah's wife (Video)
Captain Smart is not ending his beef with Apostle Lilian Kumah anytime soon.

Ever since Apostle Lilian Kumah granted an interview with Asaase News, she has not had peace of mind from the sharp teeth and claws of Captain Smart.

In an official complaint, she has asked the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the Onua TV presenter substantiates his claims about the circumstances leading to her husband’s death.

Reacting to the arrest complaint from Apostle Lilian, Captain Smart has fired back at the fresh widow.

According to Captain, he’s shocked that Mrs Kumah is going around granting several interviews knowing well that her husband died just days ago.

In a very angry state, Captain Smart described Mrs Kumah as disgraceful, mannerless and senseless.

As suggested by Captain Smart, women like Mrs Kumah who like home training shouldn’t be married because they are full of chaos.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

