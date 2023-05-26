Trending video of a 14-year-old boy sleeping inside a casket for sika duro causes stir

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A worrying video that has captured the attention of most Ghanaians reveals how the youths of today are now ready to employ all ways and means to be rich at all cost.

In the short clip which has since received massive reactions and garnered a lot of views as well, the 14-year-old boy was filmed sleeping inside a casket for sika duro.

It’s clear that the youths no longer believe in hard work and therefore have opted to use ‘shortcuts’ to amass wealth.

This video speaks volumes about how our present society has decayed.

While some are blaming social media, others are also lashing out is parents for their assumed poor parenting skills.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the fast trending video…

@Stegor233 – Car ne Togo ntaade nti . 3n3 nkora agyimigyimi ooo . Car papa Ben

@Amg Sterling – I don’t understand ooo with all these things you go go through nu dem no get money pass despite den asamoah gyan ooo

@Abenapremeh – Eii… Ewiase paa ni

