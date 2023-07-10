Trending video of another man seriously grinding Fella while Medikal is performing causes stir

- Advertisement -

A video of Fella Makafui passionately dancing with famed TikTok star Wesley Kesse has received mixed reactions from social media users online.

As seen in the viral clip, Medikal was booked to perform at a wedding ceremony and as usual, he attended the event with his wife.

During his performance, Wesley Kesse who shares a strong friendship bond with Fella Makafui took over the dancing stage with the award-winning actress.

The two socialites were filmed dancing their hearts out as Medikal performed some of his hit songs to thrill the attendees of the lavish ceremony.

Wesley Kesse fully took over Fella’s heavy backside and ‘grinded’ it like he was the owner in front of Medkial who was busily performing.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

@Oforb1234 – Thats sooo unacceptable. Someone’s wife. Smh. Ghanaain men. Smh

@Hemma1526 – This people there something going which they are hiding it from us

@Boilondon laila – Married woman paaa ni

@Rossgraham – Abi is normal. This is different from been in bed with her. Is only jealous men that takes this serious

@Farkk – It’s unacceptable for a married lady to do that with another man but if it’s this man it’s nothing deep

