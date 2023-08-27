Update: “I need my money” – Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey amid divorce rumours

Yesterday, a member of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ned Nwoko, said that all allegations of conflict between popular comedian Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, were false.

The billionaire business mogul, who represents Delta North of Delta State, said this on Saturday via his Instagram handle when he shared a photo of himself and wife, Regina Daniels, striking a pose alongside the Harveys.

He wrote: “Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact him and he confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy all together and we wish them all the best.”

However, a report from a very confidential source has confirmed to us that Steve and Marjorie are contemplating divorce.

According to the source, Marjorie has admitted to cheating on Steve with their chef and bodyguard.

She has also filed for divorce through her lawyers and demanding a whopping $200 million out of the comedian’s $400 million fortune.

Stay tuned for more on this twist.

Meanwhile, Steve and Marjorie are yet to officially speak on the issue.

Who is Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife



Marjorie Harvey is a well-known figure in the world of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy.

She is recognized for her marriage to comedian and television host Steve Harvey, as well as for her own endeavours in various fields. Here is some information about her:

Fashion and Style:



Marjorie Harvey is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She is often seen wearing elegant and fashionable outfits at various events.

Her sense of style has garnered her a significant following and has led to her being featured in numerous fashion publications and websites.

Relationship with Steve Harvey:



Marjorie Harvey is married to Steve Harvey, a popular comedian, actor, and television host. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Their relationship has been a subject of interest and attention, with both of them often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Blended Family:

Both Marjorie and Steve Harvey have children from previous marriages, and together they have formed a blended family. They have been open about their experiences in navigating the complexities of blending families and have shared insights into their approach to parenting.

Philanthropy:

Marjorie Harvey has been involved in philanthropic efforts. She has been known to support various charitable causes and has participated in events and initiatives aimed at giving back to the community.

Inspirational Speaker:

Marjorie Harvey has also taken on the role of an inspirational speaker, sharing insights and advice on topics such as personal growth, empowerment, and relationships. Her talks have resonated with many audiences, and she has been invited to speak at various events.

Steve Harvey Wife Cheats FAQs

Why did Steve Harvey’s marriage fail

He stayed away from his family as he worked to become an established comedian. This struggle eventually led to a divorce, and the couple separated in 1994.

The split was rumoured to be the result of Harvey cheating on his wife and deserting her when she was expecting their third child.

How many ex-wives does Steve Harvey Have

Marcia Harvey ( m. 1981; div. 1994) Mary Shackelford ( m. 1996; div. 2005) Marjorie Bridges ( m. 2007)

Does Steve Harvey has an ex-wife

Yes, Marcia Harvey

