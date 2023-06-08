type here...
US: GH man shoots wife in her sleep and later shoots himself to death for marrying another man
US: GH man shoots wife in her sleep and later shoots himself to death for marrying another man

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
US GH man shoots wife in her sleep and later shoots himself to death for cheating on him
A Ghanaian man named Kwabena Amoako who lived in Colombus shot his wife in her sleep and later shot himself to death.

According to reports, Yaa Gyamfua confessed to the late Kwabena Amoako that when she travelled to Ghana to take care of her sick mother, she secretly married her ex-boyfriend hence she’s no longer interested in their relationship despite sharing 4 kids together.

The confession which consequently led to this tragic incident followed a very heated argument between the couple.

US GH man shoots wife in her sleep and later shoots himself to death for cheating on him

After the argument, Kwabena Amoako who couldn’t control himself after hearing the heartwrenching confession shot Yaa Gyamfua in the head while she was fast asleep and later shot himself to death.

Apparently, it was Kwabena Adomako who is the Sumankwaa Hene for the Akan community in the US who relocated Yaa Gyamfua to the US after winning the American lottery.

Currently, Yaa Gyamfua is still alive and responding to treatment but Kwabena Adomako has been confirmed dead.

    Source:GHpage

