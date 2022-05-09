type here...
#VGMA23: 10 best dressed male celebrities

By Lizbeth Brown
Akwaboah, Kidi, Mawuli and Prince David Osei
The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held on the 6th and 7th May at the Accra International Conference Centre saw some handsome male celebrities ‘stealing’ attention with their outfits.

These listed male celebrities understood the season and knew exactly what to put on and they did that with class and finesse.

ALSO READ: #VGMA23: Kidi wins Artiste of the Year

Below are the list and pictures of the 10 best dressed male celebrities at the just ended industry awards that brought music giants together under one mission, to celebrate Ghana Music.

  1. Kidi
Kidi

2. DSP Kofi Sarpong

Kofi Sarpong

3. Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

4. Epixode

Epixode

5. Mawuli Gavor

Mawuli Gavor

6. Akwaboah

Akwaboah

7. John Dumelo

John Dumelo

8. Majid Michel

Majid Michel

9. Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle

10. Giovani Caleb

Giovani Caleb

ALSO READ: Black Sherif crowned as the worst dresser for #VGMA23

As these men above enjoyed acknowledgment from guests and netizens for decking out good, the Lynx Entertainment Signee, Kuami Eugene suffered a heavy backlash on social media over his dressing.

The young high-life lord was trolled for dressing like a police man and a dispatch rider. Here are some comments that was garnered on the internet.

Ghanaian blast Kuami Eugene over his dressing

