Video of dowries presented at Kojo Jone's traditional wedding
Entertainment

Video of dowries presented at Kojo Jone’s traditional wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Kojo Jones
The traditional wedding of Kojo Jones and Racheal Jones is currently underway and describing the whole event as fascinating is an understatement.

A new video from the lavish and glamorous wedding ceremony that has popped up shows the numerous and extensive dowries Kojo Jones presented to his wife’s family.

If I’m not exaggerating, the worth of the dowries is around 1 million cedis or slightly above.

In this short & soothing video, over 30 ladies can be seen carrying the dowries to present to Racheal’s family in a very adorable manner.

It is believed that expensive gifts including original kente, gold chains and other expensive gifts are amongst the many items hidden in the wrapped containers.

Can Kojo Jones and Racheal Jones‘ wedding outclass what we saw during Kennedy Osei and Tracey’s own?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below to know more.

