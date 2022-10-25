type here...
Entertainment

Video of Gloria Sarfo without makeup causes a stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Apparently, makeup has been saving most of our female celebrities because their faces without makeup are not encouraging at all.

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo is currently being trolled on the local digital space after sharing a short video of herself with her plain face.

Apparently, there’s an ongoing TikTok challenge where users of the social media platforms emotionally express how they are not appreciated despite trying their possible best.

The actress has partaken in the challenge and vented out her anger over the unappreciative nature of the people in her close circle.

She angrily said;

“I’m tired of giving my all and it never being enough. I’m tired of changing for people who don’t even recognise my change. I’m tired of crying myself to sleep at night and waking up in the morning and not recognising myself,”

People who have come across the video are shocked to the core because they never imagined the actress to look like such without makeup because evidently, she looks far from her normal pretty self.

