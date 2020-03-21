Home Lifestyle Video of a man beating his girlfriend mercilessly goes viral
Source:Ghpage.com
Lifestyle

Video of a man beating his girlfriend mercilessly goes viral

By Qwame Benedict
0
Beating-girlfriend
Video of a man beating his girlfriend mercilessly goes viral
- Advertisement -

Many at times we wonder what could get one infuriated to the extent that he/she would beat up the opposite sex to the pulp just because of a common mistake or for any other reason.

A video sighted on social media shared by a Twitter user with the handle @tiana_diora that shows a guy slapping and battering his girlfriend with no mercy as if he has caught a thief.

In this video, the guy who sat opposite to the lady who is believed to be his girlfriend and within a microsecond pouched on her after she has whispered a word to him.

Also Read: God won’t listen to the prayers of some of the pastors that went to the Jubilee House – Rev. Owusu Bempah

He first gave her five slaps and when he wasn’t satisfied, he decided to go the extra mile by taking off his belt, which he used to give the already crying lady several strokes.

Watch the video;

In another video, the guy’s friend could be seen holding the lady whiles the guy tries to beat the lady who was this time in tears.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Health Workers begs President to lock down the country

Watch the video below:

A word of advice is if you happen to be in any relationship that your partner treats you this way just quit and be free rather than stay and be killed for free.

Previous articleYour father’s leg has rotten- Kennedy Agyapong finally ‘exposes’ Angel Obinim
Next articleHow celebrities reacted after ‘weed’ was finally legalized in Ghana

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Obofour reacts to burying women and killing 2 children allegations

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Kwaku Antwi Agyei popularly known as Rev. Obofour has finally reacted to the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ghanaian lady weeps bitterly over her boyfriend after he dumped her

RASHAD -
It seems broken heart issues have become the other of the day among the youth of today and it’s being dashed around...
Read more
Lifestyle

I can cure coronavirus in Ghana just buy me a KIA car as a gift – Pastor

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian Pastor known on social media as Virgin Pastor but born Job Antwi has revealed that God has shown him how to...
Read more
Lifestyle

The lady Sammy cheated with on Nana Ama finally speaks

Mr. Tabernacle -
The lady who was reported to have cheated with Sammy on Nana Ama has finally broken the long silence on how it...
Read more
Lifestyle

Junior Pastor of Prophet Badu Kobi joins fight issues word of caution to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Qwame Benedict -
All around the social media, it is known that Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is the latest victim to have fallen in the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video of ‘Ashawo’ wearing nose mask to prevent getting coronavirus goes viral

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a fast circulating video sighted on social media by Ghpage.com, a se.x worker 'Ashawo' could be seen wearing a nose mask...
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, March 22, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
27 °

Most Read

Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui without make-up sends social media buzzing

Qwame Benedict -
Many at times most of our female celebrities tend to use make-ups in covering their real faces and when they show off...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News