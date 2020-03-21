- Advertisement -

Many at times we wonder what could get one infuriated to the extent that he/she would beat up the opposite sex to the pulp just because of a common mistake or for any other reason.

A video sighted on social media shared by a Twitter user with the handle @tiana_diora that shows a guy slapping and battering his girlfriend with no mercy as if he has caught a thief.

In this video, the guy who sat opposite to the lady who is believed to be his girlfriend and within a microsecond pouched on her after she has whispered a word to him.

He first gave her five slaps and when he wasn’t satisfied, he decided to go the extra mile by taking off his belt, which he used to give the already crying lady several strokes.

Watch the video;

In another video, the guy’s friend could be seen holding the lady whiles the guy tries to beat the lady who was this time in tears.

Watch the video below:

A word of advice is if you happen to be in any relationship that your partner treats you this way just quit and be free rather than stay and be killed for free.