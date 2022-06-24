Video of Cheddar’s son giving out money in East Legon after GIS prom

- Advertisement -

For about three days now, GIS Prom has been trending on our local digital space after pictures from the event went viral on social media and some Ghanaians have not stopped admiring them.

In some of the videos, rich kids who are students can be seen arriving for the event in luxury cars, designer suits and bejewelled dresses caught many people’s eye.

READ ALSO: “They live in a different Ghana” – Reactions to lavish prom by GIS students

Cheddar’s son is still making it into the headlines after earlier trending for rocking a 3.6 million Richard Mille watch.

Since his father is one of the richest men in Ghana, it was not much of a surprise but the price of the watch was shocking.

A new video that has garnered massive engagements from the camp of young Cheddar captures the moment he was filmed dashing out cash to the less financially stable.

One can see the promising chap full of life removing some heavy cedi notes out of his clutch to bless some lucky people.

READ ALSO: Nana Bediako Cheddar’s son rocks GH¢3.2M Richard Mille watch to GIS Prom

Watch the video below to know more…

Every year Ghana International School (GIS) organises its prom. Each year Ghanaians are taken aback by the event.

READ ALSO: Excerpts from GIS Prom 2022 After-Party That Will Blow Your Mind

A promenade dance, commonly called a prom, is a dance party for high school students.

Whether it is the fashion statements, display of cars, wealth or the beautiful students gracing prom, people have something to talk about and this year is no different.