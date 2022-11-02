type here...
Video of Davido's mega-mansion in which his son died surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Davido has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours after news went rife that his son with Chioma, Ifeanyi has drowned and died.

The devastating news came as a complete shock to the whole world because never in a million times did anyone think this tragic incident would have befallen the music star and his family.

READ ALSO: Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi, dies

As the reports about Ifeanyi’s death suggests, he drowned and died in the family’s swimming pool after secretly escaping outside without the notice of his minder

Following the bad news, a video of Davido’s luxurious mansion in which the sad incident happened has surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, the architectural design of the 5-bedroom house was made by Sujimoto Constructions, one of the African best real estate developers.

READ ALSO: Insider reveals how Davido reacted to the news of Ifeanyi’s death

Banana Island Estate in Lagos is one of the most luxurious places in Nigeria. It is a neighbourhood for billionaires and a few people who are lucky to be residents include Linda Ikeji and Peter Okoye.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “He drowned while learning how to swim” – Cause of Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death

    Source:Ghpage

