The stinking cheating scandal that has landed Joyce Blessing in a deep pit of embarrassment is far from over as another video of her allegedly smoking weed is set to be released.

On Wednesday, a shocking clip of the gospel singer getting drunk and professing her undying love for her boyfriend while still married got leaked onto the internet.

After the video emerged, Joyce Blessing got trolled by her number one nemesis Evangelist Patricia Oduro, aka Nana Agradaa, on social media as retaliation for speaking about her collapsed marriage.

New information popping up suggests that a more unpleasant video of Joyce Blessing allegedly smoking her heart out in her car like Bob Marley has landed in the hands of Agradaa Tupac.

According to vlogger Nana Hoahi, the repented fetish priestess might soon release the video, which will further dent the reputation of Joyce Blessing as a Christian.

Meanwhile, the husband of Joyce Blessing has rejected a statement from her management saying she sent the video of her drinking a full bottle of red wine to him.

Dave Joy vehemently denied the awful footage stating emphatically that she sent it to her lover she was cheating with despite being married.

He noted that his real name is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, but Joyce in the drunk video mentioned the name of another man known as Kwame.

Even though it’s believed their marriage had collapsed on grounds of Joyce’s infidelity, Dave Joy indicated that he is still married to the gospel musician.

He disclosed that their divorce case is currently in court.

Dave Joy has come under heavy public backlash for his failure to cover up his wife’s shame by simply admitting that she sent the video to him.