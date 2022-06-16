Nana Agradaa jubilates after Joyce Blessing’s husband exposed her

- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa is still in a comfortable lead after destroying Joyce Blessing with a secret video she sent to her lover.

In the video, Joyce Blessing was crying profusely while expressing her undying love for her secret lover.

According to Nana Agradaa, Joyce Blessing was mercilessly beaten by her lover’s wife after she caught them inside her matrimonial home.

After the disgraceful video made it onto the internet, shamed Joyce Blessing hurriedly dropped a press release to lie that the name she was mentioning in the video and affirming her love for him is her husband (Dave Joy).

Disappointed and pained Dave Joy has also shared a video of himself dissociating himself from whatever Joyce Blessing said in the video.

According to Dave Joy, his real name is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and the drunk video Joyce made was for another man known as Kwame.

Dave Joy indicated that he is still married to the gospel musician even though their divorce case is currently in court.

He revealed that the video of drunk Joyce Blessing professing her love for her partner is an old video which wasn’t for him.

It is at the back of this fresh video, that has triggered Nana Agradaa to drop another video of herself celebrating her victory.

If only Joyce Blessing knew she would be humiliated in such a crucial manner, she would have minded her business and not poked her nose into Nana Agradaa and her husband’s brouhaha.