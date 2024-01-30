Video of the plush bathroom where Dr Grace Boadu reportedly slipped, fell and died surfaces online

- Advertisement -

The unexpected death of Dr. Grace Boadu, a figure well-known for her contributions to herbal medicine, has left the public in shock and mourning.

Initial reports suggested a prolonged illness as the cause of her demise, but subsequent revelations have unveiled a tragic home accident as the actual catalyst.

According to confirmed details, Dr. Boadu is reported to have slipped and fallen in her bathroom, an incident that took place while no one was around to assist her.

READ ALSO: She was found in a pool of blood – Fresh sad details about the death of Dr Grace Boadu surfaces

Amsit the mourning, a video showing Dr Grace’s bathroom which was shared on her TikTok page last year has resurfaced online.

The video, captioned “A day in the life of Dr. Grace Boadu,” shows Dr. Boadu in a bathsuit entering her bathroom.

After washing her face, she came out and sat in the bedroom to drink charcoal powder which she said had important health benefits.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Dr Grace Boadu caused her own death; Deep spiritual curses and attacks – Bishop Ajagurajah speaks (Video)

READ ALSO: Poisoned for 3 years and had only 3 days to live – Dr Grace Boadu’s shocking revelation resurfaces (Video)