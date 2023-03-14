- Advertisement -

Ace female Ghanaian journalist, Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady who once clashed with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese has jumped to Nana Ama Mcbrown’s defence.

After it was officially confirmed that Nana Ama Mcbrown has left UTV for ONUA TV, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese hurriedly took to OKAY FM to indirectly tag the Kumawood veteran as an ungrateful being.

Kwame Nkrumah who appears to know more about the inside story has indirectly called out the actress-cum-TV show host for being ungrateful.

Citing the coded message he gave out on radio earlier this morning – Mcbrown betrayed the trust Despite and Fadda Dickson had for her because they never expected her to ditch them in such a manner.

According to Kwame Nkrumah, Mcbrown will regret her hasty decision to dump UTV for ONUA TV very soon because Karma will mercifully deal with her on their behalf.

While berating Mcbrown, he adopted Obouba J.A Adofo’s popular Mayeyie Ne Sumina song to mock and ‘expose’ the actress.

Reacting to this, Vim Lady has called out Kwame Nkrumah for being childish for attacking Mcbrown unprovoked.

As suggested by Vim Lady, when she, Abeiku Santana, Kofi Kum Bilson and Obiyaa left Multimedia to join Despite Media, no one tagged them as ungrateful hence she finds it absurd for Kwame Nkrumah to pin Mcbrown as unappreciative.

She asked Kwame Nkrumah Tikese the last time he witnessed team owners attacking players for leaving their club for another.

With wisdom, she wrote;

A job is a contract to exchange SKILLS/TALENT for SALARY. Nobody is doing anyone any favor by employing them. A contract too can be repudiated or abrogated at any time. The same way, me, Abeiku Santana, Kofi Kum Bilson and Obiyaa left Multimedia to join Despite Media, someone can leave and join another company. It’s just a job. The OWNERS OF DESPITE MEDIA are okay with McBrown but the disciples are always shouting to gain favor from the bosses. Did McBrown not increase our viewership too? Or did you give her the acting talent too?

DO WE SEE FOOTBALL TEAMS ATTACKING PLAYERS WHEN THEY CHANGE TEAMS? My only advice to McBrown is, there are bad colleagues and imperfect systems everywhere so stop granting interviews about your former employers Take it from someone who has spent over 20 years in this industry and just Shine Your Eyes and Enjoy Your New Job because “emmre yenni nka so”.

This attack by some Despite Media workers is not cool and gives us a BAD CORPORATE IMAG

I was shocked to hear from media personalities in Despite Group calling Mcbrown ungrateful just because she changed jobs – I was so disappointed.

One thing they need to be educated on is that some people leaves their job not because they feel uncomfortable with where they work but just to have a new challenge.