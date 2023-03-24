- Advertisement -

The flagbearer candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has urged party delegates to back him in the upcoming primaries ahead of the general elections in 2024.

He urges delegates to support him on the grounds that he is the first farmer to run for the leadership of the opposition party in a national election.

According to the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, if the nation chooses a candidate with agricultural experience, it will be easy to improve the economy.

Dr Afriyie Akoto asked the NPP and Ghanaians to consider his accomplishments in agriculture and entrust the country’s issues to him in an interview.

“You see, we have such hardship amongst the people, and there’s no need for that, given the endowment that this country has, I am proposing the path to relieve all of us from such hardship when the opportunity is opened.

“…and when Ghanaians give me the nod to lead, I will make sure that I eliminate hardships in the country through agriculture and there are so many ways I can do that even with that short space that we’re talking about, so I’m keen to produce results.

“… this is the first time a farmer is contesting to bear the flag of the NPP and also to become the president of Ghana. We had lawyers and all kinds of professionals, that’s why I’m stressing about the benefits that the farmers have enjoyed in my six years of administration in the ministry.

“…so, if we’re about to vote they should remember Afriyie Akoto because I’m coming for them, that’s why I have stopped my work with the government and coming to support them,” he said.

He continued by saying that the majority of Ghanaians, who are farmers, had come to trust him because of his achievements in the agricultural sector.

