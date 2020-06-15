- Advertisement -

Reports sighted on the internet have it that members of Menzgold whose monies were locked up in the firm have been hinted that a $39 million from Dubai has arrived and therefore are demanding their monies.

According to reports sighted on Classfm.com, some members of the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold say they have been informed that the $39 million the CEO of now-defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah widely know as NAM1, has been awaiting from Dubai to pay them their locked-up investments has arrived.

Per the awareness of some of the group if it is confirmed that the money has indeed arrived and has been received by NAM1. As such the customers said, “That money belongs to customers and should be paid to us.”

Reports have it that, NAM1 in 2019 sued Horizon Royal Diamonds DMCC, a Dubai-based company he had business dealings with to retrieve some $28 million (now $39 million in current gold value terms) owed Menzgold by the company for gold supply.

The Dubai court ruled in favor of NAM1 and Menzgold and ordered that the money be paid to the Ghanaian businessman.

A year after the ruling, nothing has been heard of the said money although NAM1 wrote to the government to assist him to get the money into the country.

NAM1 over the weekend endorsed a new artiste, Tisha onto his record label Zylofon Music at a plush ceremony neglecting the aggrieved customers to question if he had received the $39 million they have been waiting for to settle them.

Some members wanted to know if it is the money he’s using to sign on the new artiste.

According to a statement, the customers said: “In 2019, when NAM1 arrived in Ghana from his hideout, he told the world that he’s won a court case for not less than $39 million from Horizon Royal in Dubai.

He asked the government to help him retrieve the money so he can pay his customers. He further wrote to the Attorney General for assistance.

We have been informed by our sources that the money has been received in Ghana recently by NAM1. When confirmed, that money belongs to customers and should be paid to us.”