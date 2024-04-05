“Wee toffee” is making you spew rubbish- netizens drag Brother Sammy

- Advertisement -

Controversial gospel musician, Brother Sammy has faced the wrath of Ghanaians after wishing the death of his colleague, Nacee.

Speaking with Sean City TV which Ghpage.com monitored, Brother Sammy shockingly disclosed that the TGMA is not credible enough.

In bolstering his assertion, Brother Sammy said Nacee, his dearest enemy is part of the organizers of the award scheme, saying that he represents the Gospel musicians.

He said that Nacee’s involvement in the organization harms many gospel musicians more than good.

According to him, musicians who record their songs at Nacee’s studio are favored, whilst the others who do are not recognized, citing himself and Obaapa Christy as victims of such.

To prove he knew what he was saying, Brother Sammy stated categorically that there was a year Nacee received an award, and whilst thanking his fans, he said he was waiting for his brother, Joe Mettle to receive his, which came to pass.

The gospel musician claims until Nacee buys his ticket to the land of silence, he is never going to take the TGMA seriously.

Responding to this, netizens have descended heavily on the gospel musician for acting like an evil.

According to them, it is unwise for an old person who claims to be a Christian to wish for the death of his colleague.

Some attributed Brother Sammy’s comment to the taking of weed as one netizen said “Stop taking that wee toffee. Yoo!!!”.

Listed beneath are other comments Brother Sammy’s post generated;

“He will not die in Jesus mighty name how can you say that hmmm may God have mercy”, a netizen said.

Another netizen said “Aaah and you are calling yourself a Christian”.