In the heart of Ghana’s vibrant cultural landscape and an industry torn with selfishness, indecency and fake hype, it took a Ghanaian journalist to embark on a musical journey that go beyond boundaries and a quest to break and set a four-day Guinness World Records (GWR) Sing-A-Thon, her name, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum. (Read that in the voice of the prelude to Merlin).

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum on Sunday 24th, December began an attempt to break the longest singing marathon, which is recognised by the Guinness World Records.

Beyond the musical notes, Aduonum’s story offers valuable lessons about unity, resilience, and the transformative power of shared aspirations.

Here are some of my key takeaways and lessons from her inspiring journey that other celebrities, especially the females can take a cue from:

You don’t have to be naked to sell your brand

Pictures and videos that have surfaced showing the before and after journey of Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon shows that, decency still do pays.

Ghanaian female celebrities are living in their own world which states to them that they have to be partially unclad before they can be accepted and Afua proves them wrong.

She’s never unclad and yet we can set our eyes off her. She’s currently known worldwide than all these celebrities who known to be queens of nudity.

You don’t have to fake a living to get accepted by the people

Afua has always made known who are husband, children and family are. A search through her Facebook page shows the countless times she has posted her man and how proud she is of him.

They choose to live a calm and smooth like and their marriage journey which spurns over 6 years keeps growing.

The fans she has garnered for herself don’t care about her money, beauty, fame and other stuffs. All they care about is the motivation she has given them to believe in themselves and have the can do spirit.

Give the fans a reason to support you

The lessons drawn from her journey, coupled with the heartfelt endorsement from both Ghanaians and celebrities, echo a resounding message that when society unite behind shared dreams, and when influential voices amplify individual efforts, the impact transcends boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on hearts worldwide.

Afua gave the people a reason to rally behind her and they did without questioning. It’s worth noting that most of these people did not even know of her existence but came from all walks of life to cheer her on.

Team work pays

Ghanaian female celebrities are always on each other’s neck for reasons best known to them. They just hate to see the other person doing better than them and at a point, they start to sabotage each other.

Afua has proved that, team work is the way forward. She single handedly brought together a whole industry that has been torn apart. For the very first time we saw Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini gracing an occasion without their fans throwing tantrums at each other.

Get yourself a supportive and generous partner and settle down

Female celebrities often take more pride in the looks and wealth of their partners than their human characters. To them, if he’s not handsome with abs and some cars, he’s not my class.

Then forget to realize that it’s better to be with a generous partner than a rich one. Kofi Owusu Aduonum has been in the trends alongside his wife, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum due to the undying love and support he showed her throughout the challenge.

That alone was a motivation to keep her going knowing very well that her other half was always by her side.

I hope these lessons find them and may we all see changes in 2024.