“Why I started dating just after divorce” – Justin Dean explains

Justin Dean, the ex-husband of dancer Korra Obidi, has given an explanation for why he began dating again so soon after their divorce.

Recall that soon after the birth of their second child, the couple became embroiled in a messy separation dispute.

The father of two has also been seen on a date night with another woman, despite his claims that he has no plans to remarry and would rather concentrate on his children right now.

With the description “Date night,” Dean posted a video of himself and the woman identified as Tokumbo Daniel strolling. There were some heart-shaped emojis in the article.

He acknowledged that he is dating once more in a recent Instagram Q&A. When questioned why he is dating again so soon after his divorce from Korra Obidi, Dean said, “You Only Live Once,” or YOLO.

“His private part is like a clubhouse” – Justin Dean drags Nigerian dancer wife

Justin Dean, the husband of phenomenal dancer Korra Obidi, continues to divulge ugly secrets about his wife in an attempt to legitimize his divorce request.

Remember how the Doctor accused Korra Obidi of cheating while also revealing that he has been held captive in his own home since 2018?

Furthermore, Dean has made yet another heinous and surprising statement regarding his wife and her antics.

According to him, Korra’s vagina is ‘synonymous’ to a clubhouse despite being married.

In his words:

“When you marry a woman and a club is named after her [email protected] while married to you then you’ll understand”

See screenshot below: