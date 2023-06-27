Wife accuses her father-in-law of shaving her tonga and inserting concoctions into it (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A married Ghanaian woman who appears to be in her late 30s has accused her father-in-law of shaving her vagina.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa – The woman claimed that her father-in-law coerced her to agree to his decision to shave her vagina because she was initially hesitant and found it quite bizarre.

As explained by the woman, her father-in-law convinced her that shaving her tonga will stop her husband from womanizing hence she opened her legs for him to shave off her pubic hair as he had earlier insisted

After shaving her tonga, he inserted some concoctions into it with the promise that her husband will break up with all of his side chicks after sleeping with her because the concoctions he inserted into her vagina will make it extra sweet.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video…

@De_chosenwan – Gh women .. she won’t see her own mistake ooo ..never

Sasu.d – Is she okay upstairs?

Borgnation – Obaa gyimifo sei. Who allowed it?

@Stegoor233 – And she sees nothing wrong on her part nso ooo. Awuradi ma y3 Obaa nyansafuo na yenba ab3y3 anyansafuo ooo na Obaa kwasia aware3 de3 as3 duab)

Akosua eve – He made marks with the blade and planted herbs in the open winds on her vagina??? Eih but some women too??? boi

