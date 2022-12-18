A Nigerian mother of three has been left in s ate of shock after discovering that her husband had died two years before they met and married.

This chilling and frightening story was on Twitter by a user, identified as @peace_igho, who took to the platform to narrate the ordeal of her neighbour who unanticipatedly found out she’s married to a dead man.

According to the narration of the tweep, the wife found out an unbelievable history about her husband after visiting his village upon numerous pressures mounted on him to allow her meet his family.

Ok! So this woman in my area just discovered that her husband for years is a spirit!! They’ve got 3kids yo!!! Jesus Christ! She said she got pregnant for him while they were dating. Then they moved to my area.”

“Then they moved to my area. He bought a land and built a house. His neighbors said he doesn’t speak to anyone except his family. And he always walk alone.”

So now after 3kids, she started demanding aggressively to see his family. He said they were in the village that he will take her there. He then gave her lots of money to go to the market to buy things they would take home to his family”.

“He would always get in. And when she asks, he will say the door was not locked. She opened his wardrobe and it was filled with money. She took the money and left with the kids. And put the house up for sale”.

“Oh I guess I mistakenly deleted a tweet, were I tweeted that when she got back from the market, she met a note he wrote apologizing for his absence and his address in the village”.

This is actually real but happens most to people that died an untimely death, this world we leave in is very deep.

