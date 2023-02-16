Unlike his other wives who are very loud on social media and are constantly posting vacation pictures here and there, the business magnate’s first wife is very private and not even known by many social media users.

In a video which has surfaced online to show the wealthy status of the ADONKO boss and his spouse, Nana Yaa was filmed at the part of their mega mansion littered with expensive-luxury cars including a Rolls Royce, G-Wagon, Maybach and many other powerful cars.

Apparently, the first lady of the Adonko Empire is celebrating her birthday and decided to use the opportunity to show off her husband’s wealth which she helped him to build through thick and thin.

Although Nana Yaa is not a social media type of person but this video from her has received over 100k views on Instagram alone because social media users have only heard of her name but had no clue about her identity.

Meanwhile, Dr Kwaku Oteng revealed earlier two weeks ago that he doesn’t know the total number of cars he owns.

According to him, he has lost count of his cars because about 99% of them are for his numerous business and not personal use.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Adinkra, he happily revealed that Rolls Royce is his favourite car followed by the Lincoln Navigator.

Watch the video below to know more…

