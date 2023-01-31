- Advertisement -

An embattled wife has resorted to the internet to seek advice on how to get her unemployed husband reinstated at his former workplace as she was the cause of his sack.



According to the woman, her heart got broken after she found out about her husband’s extra romantic affair; hence, the need to punish him.

She anonymously contacted his workplace with evidence of how her husband had been ripping off the company.

READ ALSO: Wife in tears as husband dashes their properties to his sidechick



Meanwhile whatever she told her husband’s employer was a total lie and she only did that as a payback for the emotional pain he caused her.

Read her full narration below …

“I found out that my husband is cheating and did something without thinking. I anonymously called his employer to tell him that my husband has been stealing from the company provided them with evidence.

They sacked my husband and he has been unemployed for the past 8 months. Things are very bad for us as I am also unemployed. I need to know if there’s a way they can reinstate him if I recall my evidence.

I forgave him for cheating and life is tough with no income. I haven’t worn new clothes since November last year. Please help.”

READ ALSO: Husband who pays for everything divorces wife after finding out she secretly owns a house and uber cars

So the best way to handle a cheating husband as an unemployed wife is to level such a serious allegation against him that resulted in his dismissal & after that, you still want help?

Below are how some netizens have reacted to the whole intriguing story…

Nanor Felix Bonjour – Please stay and enjoy the hardship madam. I don’t endorse cheating but you could’ve done it better if you applied COMMON SENSE

Didi Thesweetgirl – exactly what a man did to his wife I know of.she’s this manual laundry and cleaning helps and she does it for the old ladies in our estate whose kids live in the states etc.she bring American groceries home and sometimes soups and food,they had a miss understanding and the man went to tell the old women that his wife has been stealing from them..they stopped contacting her and now she sells kenkey on and off.

Nana Kwame Elivine – You’re the greatest fool I’ve ever come across. Even when he cheated was he not providing your needs? 98% of Men are polygamous by nature and there’s nothing we ourselves can do about it besides it’s not evil, it’s a choice. We just don’t allow our side chicks to ruin our peaceful homes. Women should know this and know peace

Portia Nyamekye – Thinking about wearing new clothes ong? What about the mental state of your husband? Knowing perfectly he didn’t steal from them, do you know what he’s going through mentally? God bless my brothers so that they don’t face any form of wickedness from their wives. Dafuq

READ ALSO: Man finds wife in the hotel room with another man just a month after her wedding