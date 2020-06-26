type here...
Entertainment

Yemi Alade names Stonebwoy as his favorite Ghanaian act; ignores Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Stonebwoy Yemi Alade
Famous Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade has dropped in a virtual interview with Ghone TV who her favorite Ghanaian musicians are.

Yemi Eberechi Alade, known professionally as Yemi Alade, is a female Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter and one of the most successful female acts on the continent.

Notable among her feats as a musician was her collaboration on the song Don’t Jealous Me with Beyonce on the Lion King; The Gift album.

The ”Johnny” hit crooner has in a new interview on Ghone named her favorite Ghanaian artistes.

The singer swayed from the cliched conversation of who her top 5 Ghanaian artistes are.

Yemi stuck to choosing one favourite each from the male and female acts in Ghana who she listens to on the regular.

Skipping household names like Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, she named Stonebwoy as her favorite male artiste but was torn between Efia and Becca for her favorite songstress.

The talented singer mentioned that although the music industry both in Nigeria and Ghana are male-dominated, the female acts should also strive to leave a mark.

Source:GHPAGE

