“You don’t respect your husband” – Netizens slam GH bride for showing too much flesh (Video)

A beautiful Ghanaian bride has courted negative attention for herself after a video from her big day’s preparation surfaced on the internet.

Despite looking amazingly glamorous, a lot of netizens have suggested that the bride went a little too extra with her choice of outfit.

As submitted by them, the bride doesn’t respect her husband because if she did, there’s no way she would have dressed as a slay queen searching for male customers on her wedding day.

In the circulating video, the bride’s melons can be seen fully showing.

As we all know, our tradition deeply frowns on indecent dressing for married women especially hence the reason behind the public outburst on social media.

Meanwhile, the bride looked carefree in the video as she seductively danced to the song which was playing in the background.

