“You’ll be jailed 7 years for having sex ” – Qatar warns Ghanaian fans

Football fans including Ghanaians who will accept to have sex at the 2022 World Cup will be jailed for 7 years, Qatari authorities have forewarned.

Qatar has warned football fans to take action against quickies and one-night stands, as anyone who indulges in such abominable acts could spend years behind bars.

Ahead of the Mundial in November, Qatari authorities have reiterated their stance against promiscuous activities, including casual sex and other sexually unacceptable activities.

Unlike several World Cup tournaments of the past, the Qatari authorities have said horny individuals who believe they would have a field day in Qatar would regret it should they try.

FIFA officials have added their voices to the chorus of warnings that they will not be appealing for mercy if fans are caught bonking illegally.

During the four-week event, the world governing body said there would be “no exceptions” to the rule prohibiting sex outside of marriage.

Daring Black Stars supporters have questioned how the Qatari police will handle their sexcapade, claiming they will give the cops the runaround.

“Sex is very much off the menu unless you are coming as a husband and wife combination,” a police source in Qatar stated. At this competition, there will surely be no one-night stands.

“There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison.

“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

“The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited.

“With very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling this could be a very bad tournament ­indeed for fans.”

“The safety and security of every single fan are of the utmost importance to us.

“But public displays of affection are frowned upon, it’s not part of our ­culture – and that goes across the board to everybody.”

Homosexuality and its promotion are also prohibited before, during and after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.