Young lady drags her father to Aunty Naa for chopping her too much; Talks about all the styles he gives her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady in her early 20s has dragged her father to Aunty Naa for sleeping with her on numerous occasions.

According to Lovia, her father once slept with her at home and also sent her to a guest house in Toase (Ashanti Region) to have intercourse with her.

READ ALSO: GH wife goes blind for sleeping with another man in the bush and river bank and now has just a day to live (Video)

As alleged by Lovia, her father has been sleeping with her on so many occasions and she’s now tired hence has decided to let the cat out of the bag.

Meanwhile, the father who was also present in the studio denied sleeping with her daughter.

He threatened to curse her for publicly disgracing her.

Watch the videos below to know more…

READ ALSO: GH guy cries ‘maa maa’ like a baby as girlfriend he reportedly sponsored dumps him (Video)

READ ALSO: Video of Dr Grace Boadu’s ‘husband’ praising her pops up; Was she truly married before her death?